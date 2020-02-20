Orlando Bloom fixes incorrect tattoo of son’s name

Orlando Bloom has corrected a recent tattoo he got in honour of his son after it misspelled the nine-year-old’s name.

Last week the British actor shared a photo on Instagram of his new forearm inking which was supposed to spell out Flynn in Morse code along with his birth date and time – 09.03am, January 6 2011.

However, some fans spotted that the tattoo was missing a dot from the letter L, meaning it spelled Frynn.

Bloom said he “finally dot it right!”, adding: “How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print).”

The 43-year-old added a laughing emoji to show that he had taken the error in good humour.

The Lord Of The Rings star showed off a second tattoo of the name of his dog, Sidi, who died in 2016, saying: “fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy.”

Advertising

The inking is his late pet’s name in an intricate font with a line sketch of the dog’s eyes and ears.

Along with the post he shared a grab of the Morse code alphabet, demonstrating how the absence of one dot caused such an error.

Flynn is Bloom’s child with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

He has been in a relationship with US pop star Katy Perry since 2016, and they got engaged last year.