Lana Del Rey cancels UK and European tour over ‘surprise’ illness

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her entire UK and European tour, a day before the first concert.

The US singer, 34, was due to play at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Friday before visiting London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham later this month.

In a statement she said she had “totally” lost her voice and that doctors had ordered her to take four weeks off performing.

She said: “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.

“Dr has advised four weeks off for the moment.

“I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana”

The Summertime Sadness star, real name Lizzy Grant, was also due to perform in Paris, Berlin and Cologne across February and March.

Lana Del Rey on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes after it was revealed that she would perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary event in summer.

Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Sir Paul McCartney have previously been announced.

Del Rey’s recent album Norman F****** Rockwell won rave reviews from critics and was recently crowned best album in the world at the NME Awards.

She rose to fame in 2012 with Born To Die.