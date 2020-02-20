Caroline Flack’s manager shares video of late TV star

Caroline Flack’s manager has shared a video of the late star laughing and miming along to a song.

Nathan Charles Smith posted a clip of Flack sitting at a dressing table while dancing and lip-syncing the words to Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes on his Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the late Love Island presenter looks at the camera and laughs while enjoying the song, reportedly one of her favourite tracks.

Earlier this week, BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw played the same song as he remembered Flack on his show.

On Tuesday, Smith posted a picture of himself and Flack attending last year’s Brit Awards.

Alongside the photograph of them posing on the red carpet, he wrote: “Always your favourite night of the year.

“I wonder what mischief you’ll bring tonight?! @brits.”

Flack took her own life at the age of 40 and was found dead at her rented home in London on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, her family shared an unpublished Instagram post written by the star, in which she revealed she felt that the “walls” she had built around herself had “collapsed”.

The TV star stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In the post, she denied assaulting Burton, saying it was an “accident”.

The presenter had pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at a magistrates’ court hearing in December, which was told Burton, 27, did not support the prosecution.

Flack, who had been due to go on trial next month, was released on bail but was ordered to avoid any contact with Burton until then.

Her Instagram post said: “I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night.

“But the truth is … It was an accident.”

She had written that she had “been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time”, adding: “But I am not a domestic abuser.

“We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.”

Flack said pictures from the alleged crime scene featured her own blood and were sold to a newspaper, and that it was “something very sad and very personal”.

She wrote: “The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore.

“I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak.

“And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

“I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.”

She added: “I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life.

“I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.

“The problem with brushing things under the carpet is… they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.”

Flack closed the post with an apology to her family and friends.

Lewis Burton (Joe Giddens/PA)

The unpublished statement came as an inquest into Flack’s death heard that the TV star was found “lying on her back” after an apparent hanging.

The hearing on Wednesday at Poplar Coroner’s Court, which lasted four minutes, was adjourned until August 5.

ITV2 dating show Love Island did not air on Saturday or Sunday as a mark of respect to her family and returned on Monday with a tribute to the TV star, who started hosting the programme in 2015.

A statement from Francis Ridley, director of Money Talent Management, which counted Flack among its clients, said: “Caroline loved Love Island. It was her show.

“She lived it. And I’m sure she hoped that one day she would be allowed to return to it.

“Sadly, not only will this never happen now, but in the last few weeks of her life the world of television ceased to become a priority for her as she battled to just see a way through to getting her life back.”