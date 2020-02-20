BBC’s Best Home Cook winner crowned

Suzie Arbuthnot has been crowned the winner of the BBC culinary competition Best Home Cook.

She beat finalists Sarah Woods and Georgia Salamat to the title after impressing judges with her three-course dinner party meal.

Beetroot tartlet, roast chicken and a sticky toffee sponge with almond ice cream were on her menu.

Suzie said: “Being crowned Best Home Cook was something I never imagined when I started out on this journey.

“It has been life-changing and equally a life-affirming experience, where I am now genuinely excited to pursue a career in cooking – which has always been my lifelong dream.”

Best Home Cook reached its climax (BBC/Keo Films/PA)

Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett, Chris Bavin and Tom Kerridge are on the judging panel for the competition.

Sarah was eliminated from the competition before the final round, leaving Suzie and Georgia to battle it out in the final.

Advertising

Suzie added: “The amount of support, encouragement and compliments I have received both locally and nationally has been humbling and has given me so much self-belief and confidence in who I am.

“Being in the pressure cooker of the Best Home Cook kitchen and experiencing the highs and lows with the other contestants has left me with some unforgettable memories and some new amazing friendships.”

Throughout the competition the judges were impressed with Suzie’s range of techniques, as well as her ability to think on her feet.

Berry said: “We are there to choose the best home cook and we’ve loved every minute. And I think we’ve come to the right conclusion.”