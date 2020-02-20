BBC Radio 1 host Greg James is ‘free’ as his captors are revealed

The “mystery” of who abducted Radio 1 DJ Greg James has been solved – after it emerged he had been taken to The Shard by comedian Alan Carr and singer Mollie King.

James was dubbed a “dirty little no-show” after missing his usual Breakfast Show slot on Wednesday after partying at the Brit Awards.

Fans speculated he had slept in after over-indulging at an after-party, but it quickly became apparent his “disappearance” was part of an elaborate stunt.

UNBELIEVABLE NONSENSE. It’s done and I now have even more trust issues. Thanks a bunch @chattyman @MollieKing #WhosGotGreg pic.twitter.com/F0kyzGcW7F — Greg James (@gregjames) February 20, 2020

James documented his near 39-hour stay in a bare room on social media, while fans were given a series of cryptic clues to get to the bottom of who had taken him as part of the #WhosGotGreg? hashtag.

And on Thursday, the mystery was solved when TV personality Carr and The Saturdays singer King revealed themselves as the culprits.

After James left the room, on the 39th floor of London skyscraper The Shard, Carr quipped it “smells like a boy’s bedroom”, adding “I can smell Lynx, I can smell desperation”.

A dishevelled James said he was shaking and asked why they had taken him.

“Because I hate you… I don’t, I love you,” Chattyman host Carr joked.

James, who had been asking fans to solve the mystery via social media, said: “I am actually shaking because I had no idea I was up this high in the world, I don’t remember anything.

“I came from the Brits drunk, they put me in a lift, they put me in a wheelchair and brought me to here.”

The DJ also noted he had been trapped in the “most visible building in London”.

James, 34, went “missing” on Wednesday. Clues as to who had taken him included a red scarf, a cryptic note and a green jacket.

Stars who were ruled out as having any involvement in the plot included Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.