Sir Michael Palin to join Sir David Attenborough at documentary premiere
They will speak after the premiere of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.
Sir David Attenborough will be joined on stage by Sir Michael Palin at the world premiere of his new film.
The two veteran broadcasters will take part in a special Q&A after the screening of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall to cinemas around the UK and around the world.
Sir Michael said: “David and I have spent much of our careers exploring life on our planet.
“During this time, we’ve not only seen the drastic transformation of the natural world as we once knew it but have also witnessed the evolution of modern broadcasting and its ability to connect people with the one home we all share.
“I share David’s passion and desire to protect our planet for future generations and look forward to joining him on stage to discuss this powerful and personal film.”
The pair have previously worked together on projects such as the 2002 BBC documentary Life On Air, which profiled Sir David’s 50 years in television.
The new feature-length documentary, produced by wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films and global environmental organisation WWF is described as Sir David’s “witness statement for the natural world”, in which he reflects on the defining moments of his career as a naturalist and offers solutions to help save the planet.
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will be broadcast live in cinemas on April 16 2020.
The film will then be released on Netflix in spring 2020.
