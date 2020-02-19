Sex And The City star Chris Noth welcomes baby son at 65

Chris Noth has become a father again at the age of 65.

The American actor, who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Big in Sex And The City, announced he and his wife Tara Wilson had welcomed Keats, their second son together.

He posted a picture of his newborn on Instagram along with the caption: “Down from the heavens comes our second son – Keats!”

Quoting a line from Romantic poet John Keats’ poem Endymion, Noth added: “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Noth and Canadian actress Wilson, 37, are already parents to 12-year-old son Orion.

The couple, who married in 2012, announced they were expecting a second baby back in September.

Noth had said that “Orion is getting a brother”, adding jokingly: “I better get my ass in shape.”

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in Sex And The City, was among those congratulating Noth on his new arrival.

She wrote: “Oh my goodness ! He is so perfect and beautiful ! Congratulations to you all.”

Although best known for playing Big opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in the hit US drama series and its spin-off films, Noth has also starred in Law And Order and The Good Wife.