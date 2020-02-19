Menu

Salma Hayek responds to fan who tells her she had ‘too much Botox’

The 53-year-old actress said that she was ‘thinking maybe it’s time’ to have it done.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has thanked a fan for telling her that she has had “too much Botox” – because she has not had any.

The Hollywood star, 53, had posted a selfie from a tropical location, in which she appeared to be wearing little or no make-up.

While many of her 14.1 million followers responded with praise to her picture, one wrote: “Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!”

Hayek directly responded: “I don’t have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

Fans of the Mexican-American actress and producer were overjoyed at her comeback, with one writing: “Trust me all the following posts are true .. u don’t need it .. u r naturally beautiful I am taking your response to him as a clap back and I’m lovin it.”

Another wrote: “Best comeback ever. You look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!”

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was among those remarking on Hayek’s picture, commenting that she is “ageing backwards”.

In a recent interview, Hayek said that she has never had Botox injections or lip fillers, but that she was keen to give them a go for her latest film role in Like A Boss.

However, she told Entertainment Tonight that work got in the way.

“I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done it. I wanted to see what happens,” she said.

“I have a movie after this one… I start the next one three days after I finish this one, and that one is like I am going through a tragedy and really hard time.

“There’s no make-up and no hair and I couldn’t have had that left over (from the injections).”

