Millie Bobby Brown hits out at ‘inappropriate comments’ as she turns 16

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown hit out at “inappropriate comments” and “sexualisation” as she celebrated her 16th birthday.

The British actress reflected on her rise to fame in an Instagram post, writing that “change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next”.

Brown shared a video containing media headlines written about her, alongside clips showing the teenager at different red carpet events.

“Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed,” she wrote to her nearly 32 million Instagram followers.

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.

“But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Headlines included in the video, which was set to Justin Bieber’s song Changes, included “Millie Bobby Brown criticised for adult style”.

Advertising

Brown, who found worldwide fame after playing Eleven in Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things, added: “Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.”

The teenage actress finished the message by assuring fans: “Dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16.”

Brown is one of the best-known young stars in Hollywood and made her big screen debut last year in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

She is the youngest person to ever feature on the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people and has been appointed a Unicef goodwill ambassador.