Mabel admits to clearing space in her house for Brit Award – before the ceremony

Brit Award winner Mabel has admitted to clearing a space in her house for the trophy – before the ceremony.

The singer-songwriter was named best British female on Tuesday night and enjoyed an emotional celebration with her mother Neneh Cherry – a double winner at the Brits 30 years ago.

Speaking backstage, Mabel, who according to her Instagram page is this week celebrating her 24th birthday, revealed why she made space for the prize before she had won.

Mabel was both a performer and a winner at the 2020 Brit Awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’m not going to lie, when you walk into my house I have some awards already,” she said.

“Nothing as amazing as a Brit Award but I cleared a little space thinking maybe if I – this is so embarrassing – thinking maybe if I just did that and spoke it into existence that it would become a thing.

“And I’m so happy now I don’t have to close the space. I can just put the Brit Award there.”

Mabel, who also performed her hit Don’t Call Me Up during the ceremony, was the only British female nominee in the mixed categories and embraced Cherry when her name was called.

Advertising

Swedish singer-songwriter Cherry took home best international breakthrough and best international solo artist in 1990.

Mabel with the Brit Award for best British female (Ian West/PA)

Mabel, whose father is British record producer Cameron McVey, said winning was “very emotional” and a “crazy, full circle moment” for her family.

“We’ve been emotional all day,” she said. “I was focusing on the performance and literally didn’t even think of the award for so long and when I won I was like, ‘this is too much’.

“The best night of my life, I’ll never forget it.”

Asked what she said to her mother when she returned to the table, Mabel said: “I don’t think she said anything, we cried and hugged, cried and hugged for a good 15 minutes. I just had to re-do my makeup, so emotional.”