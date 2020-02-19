Jenna Dewan announces her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee

Actress Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to boyfriend Steve Kazee, nearly two years after splitting from Channing Tatum.

The star of Step Up, who was married to Hollywood actor Tatum for nearly nine years before they publicly separated in April 2018, shared the news on Instagram.

Dewan posted a picture of her and Kazee embracing while showing off her diamond ring.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” the 39-year-old, who is pregnant with theatre star Kazee’s baby, wrote in the caption.

Kazee, 44, shared the same picture and said: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Dewan and Kazee announced they were expecting their first child in September. She is already mother to six-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with Tatum.

The former couple met on the set of 2006 romantic drama Step Up before tying the knot in 2009.

They announced their split in April 2018. Tatum is now dating British actress Jessie J.