The Brit Awards took place in London on Tuesday, delivering another memorable night for British music.

Homegrown stars Dave and Lewis Capaldi were the big winners while teen pop sensation Billie Eilish added another prize to her growing collection.

Here are the best pictures from the 2020 Brit Awards:

US pop star Lizzo was an early arrival on the red carpet and turned heads in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper (Ian West/PA)

Familiar faces: Ronnie Wood, Sir Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones once played together in the band Faces and held a mini reunion at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles, a nominee on the night, is thought to have paid a subtle tribute to Caroline Flack, wearing a black ribbon on his lapel (Ian West/PA)

Jack Whitehall opened the Brits with a touching tribute to former Love Island host Flack, who took her own life last week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was one of the big winners on the night and posed backstage with his awards for song of the year and best new artist (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Dave looked delighted to receive the album of the year award after earlier accusing Boris Johnson of being a ‘real racist’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Billie Eilish, perhaps the hottest property in music, delivered the first live performance of her James Bond title track No Time To Die (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sealed with a kiss: On a night when the gender-neutral categories were dominated by male artists, Mabel took home the best British female prize (Ian West/PA)

Paloma Faith and Kiefer Sutherland presented Tyler the Creator with his international male solo artist award (Isabel Infantes/PA)