Emotional Billie Eilish praised by fans following Brits performance

An emotional Bilie Eilish has been praised by fans for her performance at the Brit Awards.

The 18-year-old pop sensation performed James Bond title track No Time To Die live for the first time during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Eilish also won best international female solo artist and delivered an emotional speech, saying London felt like a “second home” before admitting “I have felt very hated recently”.

An emotional Billie Eilish won the international female solo artist award at the Brits (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She added: “When I was on stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me it genuinely made me want to cry and I want to cry now.”

Eilish, who last month swept the big four categories at the Grammys, had earlier revealed she had stepped away from social media due to trolling.

However, fans – including a celebrity – were quick to rush to her defence.

Hayley Williams, the lead vocalist from rock band Paramore, tweeted: “Who’s been mean to Billie on the internet i will absolutely beat somebody’s ass all the way up.”

Advertising

who’s been mean to Billie on the internet i will absolutely beat somebody’s ass all the way up — hayley from Paramore ? (@yelyahwilliams) February 19, 2020

Other fans were full of praise for her Brits performance.

One tweeted: “She’s a legend and the fact she shout out the other women nominated with her we love you @billieeilish don’t believe in any troll everrrrrrrr!!!!”

Another said: “WE LOVE YOU BILLIE.”

Advertising

She’s a legend and the fact she shout out the other women nominated with her ? we love you @billieeilish don’t believe in any troll everrrrrrrr!!!! https://t.co/s6OwqzbcJD — Gisa (@Gigi9718) February 18, 2020

While one wrote that Eilish is “an icon in the making”.

Eilish also earned a comparison to Adele by a fan who said her performance left her in tears.

Just watched @billieeilish perform “No Time To Die” and I’m genuinely crying. She is next level talented. That voice of hers is so unique, intriguing, and just beautiful. I haven’t liked anyone like this since Adele. Just wow talk about raw natural talent ❤️ — DooMLuckyGirl (@DooMLuckyGirl2) February 19, 2020

“She is next level talented,” they wrote. “That voice of hers is so unique, intriguing, and just beautiful. I haven’t liked anyone like this since Adele. Just wow talk about raw natural talent.”

Eilish, who is perhaps currently the most talked about artist in music, arrived on the red carpet in London protected against the chilly weather in a long beige and tartan coat, top and trousers.

The teenager had painted her long nails to match her outfit.