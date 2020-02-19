Another couple leaves the Love Island villa

Another couple has been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones were shown the door during Wednesday’s episode after their fellow islanders chose to save Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu.

The outgoing couple embraced those remaining before being applauded out the villa.

Callum described his time on the show as “amazing” while Molly added: “I’ve loved every single second of it.”

Speaking after her exit, Molly said she sees a future with Callum now they have left the villa.

“We get on really well,” she said. “We’ve got similar interests, he always makes me laugh.

“I feel at ease with him, if someone makes me feel like that it’s a good sign. My family will love him. My dad will love him. He’ll just have to try and impress my big brothers!”

She added: “I’m nervous about meeting his family, I get nervous in general about meeting parents. I’m sure it’ll be alright, he said they’ll like me.”

And Molly revealed they already have plans for their first date – walking their dogs.

Callum Jones has departed the Love Island villa alongside Molly Smith (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

“The dogs have got to be a priority in this,” she said. “I think the dogs will get on. Mine is a bit of a diva but I’m sure she’ll be fine.

“We live close to each other at home, maybe 15 minutes apart. It’s weird we haven’t bumped into each other before.

“We also found out we were on holiday at the same time last year at the same event, how weird is that? We probably crossed paths. I’m a massive believer in fate, law of attraction, all that stuff. So maybe it is meant to be.”

And Callum is also looking forward to life after the villa.

Asked if he and Molly would be making things official, he said: “I think we will be. I’m not putting any pressure, or any time limit. It happens when it happens.”

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Finn Tapp and Paige Turley discussed moving in together and getting a dog as they prepare for the end of the show.

The couple embarked on their final date in Cape Town with Finn rowing them to a secluded island.

As they discussed their feelings, he told his girlfriend: “What I love about you is how happy you make me, you laugh all day long.”

He added: “I do maybe want to try and find a place [together]… I want to do all that stuff with. I want to take you on holiday, I want to move in with you, I want to get a wee dog with you.

“I’ve felt feelings I didn’t think I would.”

Paige admitted: “I feel very smitten. It’s going on the right path… and maybe I’ve tripped and I’m tumbling… falling…” and Finn agreed: “I’m glad you’ve said it, it’s a strong word, I do believe like you I’ve tripped, I’m tumbling… falling.”

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor also embarked on their final date together, where Jess said she will need her twin Eve’s approval of their relationship.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television.