Taylor Swift releases video for The Man performed at Paris concert

Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her hit single The Man, showing a live performance of the song in Paris.

The pop superstar shared the footage from her City Of Lover concert in the French capital in September.

Swift, wearing a satin blazer and sequinned skirt, performs the anthem – which tackles sexism in the music industry – with an acoustic guitar while thousands of fans inside the historic L’Olympia concert hall sing along.

The Man – Live From Paris is out now! https://t.co/QZofz2CNxF pic.twitter.com/8lFwIRI79U — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 18, 2020

“I would be complex, I would be cool/They’d say I played the field before I found someone to commit to,” Swift sings in the song, which is off her most recent album Lover.

“And that would be okay, for me to do/Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you.”

The live music video of The Man follows an animated lyric accompaniment released earlier this month.

It featured a woman struggling to move forward in a maze-like city dominated by men.

The video ends with the woman being lifted up by the hand of another suited woman.

Swift, 30, has spoken at length about sexism she has encountered in the music industry on her way to becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Last year she told Vogue magazine sexism increased as she became more successful.