Sport Relief challenge moves to Namibia due to coronavirus concerns

A Sport Relief challenge will no longer take place in Mongolia due to concerns about coronavirus in neighbouring China.

Celebrity fundraiser Sport Relief: On Thin Ice was due to take place in Mongolia next week.

Now celebrities Frankie Bridge, Karim Zeroual, Louise Minchin, Nick Grimshaw, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Rob Rinder and Samantha Womack will be doing a challenge in Namibia.

They will undertake a “gruelling four-day, 100-mile expedition” across the Namib Desert instead.

Comic Relief interim chief executive Ruth Davison said: “After closely monitoring travel advice, we have decided to relocate our international fundraising challenge, which starts this weekend.

“We had previously been looking at a range of locations and challenges and we think that the Namib Desert expedition is a fitting alternative.

“We are extremely grateful for our team of celebrities who have not wavered in their passion and determination to want to take on a challenge for us, which is extraordinary in itself.

“We hope the public will join us in giving them our full support as they push themselves to the limits to raise money for Sport Relief.”

The challenge, to raise awareness and fundraise for mental health services, has been renamed Sport Relief: The Heat Is On.

A BBC One documentary featuring the fundraiser will be shown in the run up to Sport Relief, which is back on Friday March 13.