Sharon Osbourne debuts new white hair colour after dying it red for 18 years

Sharon Osbourne has swapped her trademark deep red hair colour and embraced her natural hue.

The former X Factor judge, 67, spent 18 years dying her locks but now has a shock of white hair.

She enlisted celebrity colourist Jack Martin – the man responsible for Jane Fonda’s grey pixie cut debuted at the Oscars – who revealed Osbourne’s new look on Instagram.

He shared side-by-side pictures showing her old look alongside the new white hair and explained why she decided to change.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” he wrote.

“She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

Martin said it took a total of eight hours to dye Osbourne’s hair, adding she would no longer need weekly touch ups.

Martin made headlines earlier this month when Hollywood star Fonda, 82, debuted her new grey pixie cut while presenting best picture at the Oscars.

Osbourne has been married to heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne, 71, since 1982.

Last month the couple were seated next to each other during an emotional appearance on Good Morning America where Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.