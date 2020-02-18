Menu

Advertising

Sharon Osbourne debuts new white hair colour after dying it red for 18 years

Showbiz | Published:

Celebrity colourist Jack Martin revealed the look on Instagram.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has swapped her trademark deep red hair colour and embraced her natural hue.

The former X Factor judge, 67, spent 18 years dying her locks but now has a shock of white hair.

She enlisted celebrity colourist Jack Martin – the man responsible for Jane Fonda’s grey pixie cut debuted at the Oscars – who revealed Osbourne’s new look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation. Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. she explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster. Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs . I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul. ____________________________________________ Products used in this transformation. Lightener: @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol Bond insurance: @olaplex Toner: @pravana 10.07 with zero lift Treatment: olaplex number 2 Color tools : @framar ——————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #silverhair #platinumhair #opaplex #wellahair #wella #wellaprofessional #pravana #sharonosbourne #celebrityhair #platinumhair @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty

A post shared by ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) on

He shared side-by-side pictures showing her old look alongside the new white hair and explained why she decided to change.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years,” he wrote.

“She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

Martin said it took a total of eight hours to dye Osbourne’s hair, adding she would no longer need weekly touch ups.

Advertising

Martin made headlines earlier this month when Hollywood star Fonda, 82, debuted her new grey pixie cut while presenting best picture at the Oscars.

Osbourne has been married to heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne, 71, since 1982.

Last month the couple were seated next to each other during an emotional appearance on Good Morning America where Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News