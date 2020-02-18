Ronnie Wood stuns fans by taking the Tube to the Brits

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood has shared a video of himself taking the Tube to the Brits.

Despite his A-list status, the musician opted to use public transport to get to the awards show at The O2 in London.

Knees up on the tube ? Heading to the #Brits2020 ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/cb0wnjpeGX — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) February 18, 2020

The clip shared on Twitter hones in a member of the public bouncing their leg up and down, before panning round to show Wood doing the same.

“Knees up on the Tube. Heading to the #Brits2020,” the caption said.

The camera then moves upwards to show the star, who smiles and says “hi”.

Fans were quick to comment online about the fact that Wood, 72, was travelling on the Underground.

“Why are you never on the Tube when I go on it?” asked one person on Twitter.

“Fair play to you Ron – still man of the people!” said another, while one posted: “Love that you’re on public transport, love you’re so down to earth.”

The ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and broadcast on ITV, will take place on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena.

Nominees include Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.