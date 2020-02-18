Advertising
Ronan Keating reveals sex of his and wife Storm’s second child
The couple married in 2015 and share a two-year-old son.
Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting a baby girl, the singer has revealed.
The couple announced they were having a second child together last year and former Boyzone star Keating has now confirmed they will welcome a daughter.
“We’re having a little girl,” the 42-year-old, who has three children from a previous relationship, said on Good Morning Britain.
“This will be number five. We have a name but we’re keeping that under wraps for a while. She’s six or seven weeks away.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited.
“Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I’m up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright.”
Keating married 38-year-old Storm, an Australian fashion designer, in 2015.
They are parents to two-year-old son Cooper.
