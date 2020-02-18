Ronan Keating reveals sex of his and wife Storm’s second child

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting a baby girl, the singer has revealed.

The couple announced they were having a second child together last year and former Boyzone star Keating has now confirmed they will welcome a daughter.

“We’re having a little girl,” the 42-year-old, who has three children from a previous relationship, said on Good Morning Britain.

“This will be number five. We have a name but we’re keeping that under wraps for a while. She’s six or seven weeks away.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited.

“Storm is in fantastic shape. Good times. I’m up early most mornings for radio so I should be alright.”

Keating married 38-year-old Storm, an Australian fashion designer, in 2015.

They are parents to two-year-old son Cooper.