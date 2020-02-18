No Time To Die star Ana de Armas: Bond girls have always been unrelatable

No Time To Die star Ana de Armas has said she always found the female stars of James Bond films unrelatable.

The actress, who will play CIA newcomer Paloma in Daniel Craig’s final outing, said she wanted to be sure she was not doing the film just for the sake of it but was delighted when she read the script, which was co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

She told Vanity Fair: “Obviously I was jumping all over the place and very excited. But I needed to be sure it wouldn’t jeopardise all the work I’d been putting in, that it wouldn’t ruin everything.

Ana de Armas as Paloma (Nicole Dove/Danjaq, LLC/MGM)

“And the Bond women have always been, for me at least, unrelatable.”

She added: “You could also tell that Phoebe was in there.

“There was that humour and spikiness so specific to her. My character feels like a real woman.

“But you know, we can evolve and grow and incorporate reality, but Bond is a fantasy. In the end you can’t take things out of where they live.”

Advertising

Barbara Broccoli, the long-time producer of the Bond films, also offered further details about de Armas’s part, saying: “Her character is someone who’s just started working for the CIA, and so she’s supposed to have minimal training when she first meets Bond.

“The expectation is that she’s not going to be the most proficient agent, but let’s just say that she really packs a punch.”

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on April 2.