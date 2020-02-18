Niall Horan addresses One Direction reunion speculation

Niall Horan has addressed the possibility of One Direction getting back together as he stepped out at the Brits, saying: “We haven’t spoken about it.”

The boy band went on hiatus in 2016, a few months after Zayn Malik left the group.

Speaking at the music awards at the O2 Arena in London, Horan said: “We just get asked about it so much that you need to nearly construct an answer on the spot.”

He added: “The answer is we don’t know, we haven’t spoken about it and you’ll know if we do.”

One Direction (Yui Mok/PA)

Horan also predicted that his friend Lewis Capaldi would clean up at the awards.

Capaldi is nominated for four awards, including male solo artist and album of the year.

Asked who he would like to see take home all the gongs, Horan said: “I’d like to see Harry (Styles) win his obviously, but I think Lewis will do the job tonight.”

Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Horan, who is touring with Capaldi, added: “He deserves it.

“The song was number one for about nine weeks and the album probably around the same, so he deserves it.”