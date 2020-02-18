Lizzo steals the show in Hershey’s gown on Brits red carpet

Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper.

The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public appearance since she paid tribute to her friend and fellow Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

Lizzo turned heads in her brown satin gown, which appeared to show the Hershey chocolate brand’s logo and was emblazoned with the words “Milk chocolate”.

The unusual dress even had a huge barcode on the side.

Lizzo in her Hershey’s chocolate bar dress (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo, who carried a purse that looked like a chocolate bar, wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Whitmore wore a short dress with what appeared to be a newspaper print design.

Advertising

She teamed the sequinned dress with towering black heels.

Laura Whitmore on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Eilish was dressed for the chilly weather in a long beige and tartan coat, top and trousers.

The 18-year-old had painted her long nails to match her outfit.

Advertising

Billie Eilish matched her nails with her outfiit (Ian West/PA)

Another star getting plenty of attention was Ashnikko, who turned up with her blue hair in such long bunches that she needed assistants to carry them.

The American singer wore a quirky one-shouldered blue outfit and chunky platform trainers, and two long bunches that swept the floor.

Ashnikko opted for two long bunches of hair that swept the floor (Ian West/PA)

She was accompanied by two people in white jumpsuits, who helped to carry her hair.

Tallia Storm looked dramatic in a full, one-shouldered black dress with a long thigh split, while presenter AJ Odudu went for a sequinned and feathered concoction.

Tallia Storm arriving at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu’s dress featured sequins and feathers (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts braved the cold in a glittering top and skirt that left her midriff bare.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

And singer-songwriter Mabel added a splash of colour in a bold red dress with bows at the sides.

Mabel (Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie stood out in a pale pink dress with a huge bow on the back, while Mollie King was fashion forward in a short, fringed orange number.

Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)

Mollie King (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Keegan sparkled in a silver outfit that left her back bare.

Michelle Keegan (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts was also among the stars on the carpet, and was eye-catching in a form-fitting green dress that skimmed the floor.

Nicola Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards are being held at the O2 Arena, London.