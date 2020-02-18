Advertising
Lizzo steals the show in Hershey’s gown on Brits red carpet
Lizzo donned a dress designed like a Hershey’s chocolate bar.
Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper.
The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public appearance since she paid tribute to her friend and fellow Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.
Lizzo turned heads in her brown satin gown, which appeared to show the Hershey chocolate brand’s logo and was emblazoned with the words “Milk chocolate”.
The unusual dress even had a huge barcode on the side.
Lizzo, who carried a purse that looked like a chocolate bar, wore her hair in an elegant updo.
Whitmore wore a short dress with what appeared to be a newspaper print design.
Advertising
She teamed the sequinned dress with towering black heels.
Eilish was dressed for the chilly weather in a long beige and tartan coat, top and trousers.
The 18-year-old had painted her long nails to match her outfit.
Advertising
Another star getting plenty of attention was Ashnikko, who turned up with her blue hair in such long bunches that she needed assistants to carry them.
The American singer wore a quirky one-shouldered blue outfit and chunky platform trainers, and two long bunches that swept the floor.
She was accompanied by two people in white jumpsuits, who helped to carry her hair.
Tallia Storm looked dramatic in a full, one-shouldered black dress with a long thigh split, while presenter AJ Odudu went for a sequinned and feathered concoction.
Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts braved the cold in a glittering top and skirt that left her midriff bare.
And singer-songwriter Mabel added a splash of colour in a bold red dress with bows at the sides.
Anne-Marie stood out in a pale pink dress with a huge bow on the back, while Mollie King was fashion forward in a short, fringed orange number.
Michelle Keegan sparkled in a silver outfit that left her back bare.
Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts was also among the stars on the carpet, and was eye-catching in a form-fitting green dress that skimmed the floor.
The Brit Awards are being held at the O2 Arena, London.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.