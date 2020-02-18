Lisa Faulkner marks 10 years since Celebrity MasterChef appearance

Lisa Faulkner has marked 10 years since she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, reflecting on how it changed her life.

The former Holby City and EastEnders actress, who won the series in 2010, is now married to John Torode, who is a judge on the show.

Sharing a photograph of herself in her chef’s whites on the series, she wrote on Instagram: “10 years ago today I won celebrity @masterchefuk and it completely changed my life.

“So very grateful for the opportunities. can’t believe how disheveled I look in all the pics I could find #masterchef #followyourdreams.”

The couple got married last year after becoming engaged on Christmas Day 2018.

The pair began dating in 2012, following Faulkner’s divorce from actor Chris Coghill, with whom she has an adopted daughter.

Torode split from his ex-wife Jessica in 2011, divorcing her in 2014. He has two children with Jessica, and two from a previous marriage.

Torode and Faulkner have since hosted TV shows together, including their series John And Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.