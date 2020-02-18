Jack Whitehall asks Harry Styles about his Brit Awards ‘date’

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall pried into Harry Styles’s love life as he joined the former One Direction singer at his table during the ceremony.

Comedian Whitehall seated himself alongside Styles, and during a comedic exchange quizzed Styles, saying: “I don’t want to pry, have you brought someone with you tonight, is one of these ladies your date?”

New show. Me @lizzo and @Harry_Styles travelling round the world in a camper van. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) February 18, 2020

Styles replied: “It’s my sister.”

The pair, who were interrupted by American singer Lizzo following an earlier exchange which saw her cosy up to Styles in a mock attempt to make Whitehall jealous, also spoke about Styles’s solo music success.

“Harry Styles, let’s talk about you,” said Whitehall, before continuing: “You were on the X Factor in 2010, which is like three Simon Cowell faces ago. Back then, you were a little cheeky chappy with a jaunty bow tie, the mop on his head.

“I think back then if you had told people you were going to be writing these critically acclaimed albums, some people might be surprised, how cool is it that your solo stuff is being taken so seriously?”

Styles performed his single Falling at the awards ceremony, where he was nominated in the male solo artist category, which was won by Grime star Stormzy.

Following Styles’s reply about his sister, Whitehall added that his mother, Hilary, had accompanied him to the awards.

When Styles asked after Hilary, Whitehall replied: “She’s good. It’s weird that you know her name. She’s over there, probably throwing herself at Rod Stewart.”

Their encounter ended with Whitehall taking a sip of a drink which turned out to be a glass of neat tequila.

Singer Lizzo grabbed the glass from him and boldly downed the entire thing.