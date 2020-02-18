Imelda Staunton urges women not to spin on the red carpet

Imelda Staunton has said she would like to see young female stars on the red carpet wear dinner jackets and refuse to spin around for photographers.

The actress, 64, said that while she can understand that stars want to pose in their finery, it would be refreshing to see the red carpet handled differently.

She told Radio Times magazine: “I’d like them all to go in DJs one year, just to mess it up a bit.

“And there’s always got to be a bum shot, hasn’t there?

Imelda Staunton (Matt Crossick/PA)

“When the photographers shout out, ‘Turn around! Turn around!’

“Why don’t you just say, ‘No, I’m not gonna turn around, mate’.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Staunton also took aim at cinema and theatre-goers who use mobile phones or eat food that makes a lot of noise.

She said of one cinema trip: “A bloke came in with a big packet of Doritos and I just said to him, ‘What are you doing? You can’t eat those. You either eat them now before the film or afterwards’.

“What was his reaction? ‘Er, sorry?’”

