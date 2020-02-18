Harry Styles wears black ribbon to Brits after Caroline Flack death

Singer Harry Styles appeared to pay tribute to Caroline Flack at the Brit Awards, wearing a black ribbon on his lapel three days after she was found dead at her London home.

Styles, who is nominated for best male solo artist and album of the year, was in a relationship with the TV presenter for three months in 2011.

Black ribbons are traditionally worn as a symbol of remembrance or mourning, with some fans believing the pin may be in tribute to Flack.

Styles has not yet publicly spoken about Flack’s death.

The singer later performed his song Fallen, wearing all white on a stage flooded with water.

Fans loved the rendition of the ballad, with one saying the performance made them “cry”.

“Well that was a stunning performance,” another fan said on Twitter.

Styles’ publicist has been contacted for comment about his appearance at the Brit Awards.