Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters star in new Secret Garden Trailer

Dame Julie Walters and Colin Firth appear in the main trailer for the new adaptation of The Secret Garden.

The latest big screen version of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel also stars Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox, who is sent to live with her uncle on a remote country estate after her parents die suddenly.

Firth plays her uncle, Archibald Craven, the owner of Misselthwaite Manor, while Dame Julie plays watchful housekeeper Mrs Medlock.

The trailer shows Mary meeting her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) and her discovery of a beautiful garden, locked away and lost within the grounds of Misselthwaite.

It also shows her befriending local boy Dickon (Amir Wilson), who, through the garden’s restorative powers, helps her to fix stray dog Hector’s injured leg.

Originally published in 1911, the new adaptation, directed by Marc Munden and written by Jack Thorne, is brought forward to a new time period in 1947 England, on the eve of Partition in India, and in the aftermath of the Second World War II in Britain.

A 1993 adaptation starred Dame Maggie Smith as Mrs Medlock and Kate Maberly as Mary.

– The Secret Garden will be released in UK cinemas on April 10.