Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the winners

Showbiz | Published:

Lewis Capaldi took home two gongs.

Billie Eilish and Mabel

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave were among the winners at the 2020 Brit Awards.


Here is the full list of winners: 

Male solo artist – Stormzy

Female solo artist – Mabel

Brit Awards 2020 - the winners
Song of the year – Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Best group – Foals

Best new artist – Lewis Capaldi

Album of the year – Dave – Psychodrama

International male solo artist – Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist – Billie Eilish

