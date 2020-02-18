Advertising
Brit Awards 2020: Here is a list of all the nominees
This year’s nominees include Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Billie Eilish.
Lewis Capaldi and Dave are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.
The shortlist was revealed during a special broadcast, called The Brits Are Coming, on ITV which featured performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Mabel and Freya Ridings.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Male solo artist
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Advertising
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female solo artist
Mabel
Advertising
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Song of the year
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Group
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me The Horizon
D Block Europe
Bastille
New artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Album
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, The Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.