Billie Eilish to debut Bond theme at male-dominated Brit Awards

Billie Eilish will perform the theme song to the new Bond film for the first time at the Brit Awards today, where singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the male-dominated nominations.

The Scottish singer has secured four nods in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories for performers.

Dave finds himself pitted against the Glaswegian in the same four categories, with his Mercury Prize-winning album Psychodrama and single Location making the shortlist.

Only four nominations out of a possible 25 in the categories which are not gender-specific feature women.

There are no female performers included in the shortlists for best group or album awards.

It comes after the Brits’ voting academy underwent a major overhaul in 2017 to make it more gender balanced and diverse, with hundreds of new members invited to join the pool.

Eilish will perform the title track to No Time To Die at the ceremony, after releasing the single last week.

The song, which she wrote with her brother Finneas, will accompany Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond.

Stormzy, Lizzo, Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dave are also due to perform, while Sir Rod Stewart will close the show.

Stormzy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The singer has performed at the Brit Awards once before, in 1993, when he also picked up an outstanding contribution award.

Among the women nominated, Mabel is up for the new artist and best song gongs, while Normani and Miley Cyrus have both collaborated on tracks which are also nominated for best song.

Capaldi’s track Someone You Loved features on the shortlist along with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the best-selling album of 2019.

Lewis Capaldi (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stormzy received three nods, with his song Vossi Bop and album Heavy Is The Head both making the shortlist.

The Glastonbury 2019 headliner is also up for male solo artist.

Mabel also secured three nominations, having also been included in the female solo artist category.

Harry Styles is up for two gongs in the male solo artist and best album categories.

Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Musicians up for the best international male award include Bruce Springsteen and Nigerian singer Burna Boy, while Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey are up for the female award.

Last year the Brits shortlist was dominated by women with Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie both securing the most nominations.

The awards are voted for by around 1,500 people from across the UK music industry including journalists, record label employees and musicians.

It was previously announced that the rising star prize will be presented to Celeste.

Celeste (David Parry/PA)

The international group and video categories have been axed by organisers this year.

The ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and broadcast on ITV, will take place on February 18 at London’s O2 Arena.