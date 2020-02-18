Bake Off judge Prue Leith reflects on turning 80

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith had admitted to a “slight feeling of panic” at turning 80.

The broadcaster and restaurateur marks the milestone on Tuesday and will celebrate with a cake made by chefs at her self-titled culinary institute.

However, Leith, who joined Bake Off in 2017 after replacing Mary Berry, admits to having mixed feelings at becoming an octogenarian.

Bake Off judge Prue Leith has reflected on turning 80 (Matt Crossick/PA)

She told the Mirror: “At the moment, I have a slight feeling of panic that I won’t be able to do all the things I want to do.

“In fact, I know I won’t. I don’t like that very much. However, it’s not enough to depress me. I don’t feel sad.”

Leith spent more than a decade as a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu before switching to Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.

Her on-screen partnership with baker Paul Hollywood has proven a hit with fans and the show remains hugely popular.

Despite her misgivings about turning 80, Leith insists she will take it in her stride.

“I have a much more positive, forward-looking attitude than a lot of people,” she said.

“I think that’s just luck. That and the energy that comes from being fairly healthy. If you’ve got a lot of aches and pains, of course you want

to sit down all the time.

“If I’m ever ill, I just stop. I’m not being brave about anything. If I’m not feeling well, then I don’t do anything.”