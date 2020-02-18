Advertising
Bake Off judge Prue Leith reflects on turning 80
The celebrity cook joined the show when it moved to Channel 4 in 2017.
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith had admitted to a “slight feeling of panic” at turning 80.
The broadcaster and restaurateur marks the milestone on Tuesday and will celebrate with a cake made by chefs at her self-titled culinary institute.
However, Leith, who joined Bake Off in 2017 after replacing Mary Berry, admits to having mixed feelings at becoming an octogenarian.
She told the Mirror: “At the moment, I have a slight feeling of panic that I won’t be able to do all the things I want to do.
“In fact, I know I won’t. I don’t like that very much. However, it’s not enough to depress me. I don’t feel sad.”
Leith spent more than a decade as a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu before switching to Bake Off when it moved to Channel 4.
Her on-screen partnership with baker Paul Hollywood has proven a hit with fans and the show remains hugely popular.
Despite her misgivings about turning 80, Leith insists she will take it in her stride.
“I have a much more positive, forward-looking attitude than a lot of people,” she said.
“I think that’s just luck. That and the energy that comes from being fairly healthy. If you’ve got a lot of aches and pains, of course you want
to sit down all the time.
“If I’m ever ill, I just stop. I’m not being brave about anything. If I’m not feeling well, then I don’t do anything.”
