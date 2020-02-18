Ashley Graham shows off stretch marks four weeks after giving birth

Ashley Graham has shown off her stretch marks four weeks after giving birth to her son Isaac.

The US catwalk star, 32, and her husband Justin Ervin announced the arrival of their first child with identical Instagram posts last month.

The model has now given an insight into the effect pregnancy has had on her body, sharing a picture of the purple lines over her abdomen, writing on Instagram: “same me. few new stories.”

Graham announced on January 20 that she had given birth, through a post on Instagram.

The message said: “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The message ended with the date “1.18.2020” and a blue heart.

Graham announced her pregnancy on her wedding anniversary in August, writing on social media: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world!

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”