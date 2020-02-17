Supermodels Kendall Jenner and the Hadids hit the catwalk for Burberry

Kendall Jenner stole the show as she walked the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was one of the big-name models at the brand’s autumn/winter 2020 show in London.

She looked stunning in a print outfit and sheer white skirt, with her dark hair parted in the middle and hanging loose down her back.

Kendall Jenner (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jenner’s friends and fellow US supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid joined her on the catwalk at Olympia National.

Gigi Hadid (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bella Hadid (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gigi looked as stylish as ever in a batwing jacket, while Bella sported a sleek beige dress.

Other models taking part in the show included Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk.

London Fashion Week runs from February 14 to 18.