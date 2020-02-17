Advertising
Supermodels Kendall Jenner and the Hadids hit the catwalk for Burberry
Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk also took part.
Kendall Jenner stole the show as she walked the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was one of the big-name models at the brand’s autumn/winter 2020 show in London.
She looked stunning in a print outfit and sheer white skirt, with her dark hair parted in the middle and hanging loose down her back.
Jenner’s friends and fellow US supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid joined her on the catwalk at Olympia National.
Gigi looked as stylish as ever in a batwing jacket, while Bella sported a sleek beige dress.
Other models taking part in the show included Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk.
London Fashion Week runs from February 14 to 18.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.