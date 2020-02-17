Sir Rod Stewart takes pet dog to Brits rehearsals

Penny Lancaster has shared a picture of her husband Sir Rod Stewart being driven to his Brits rehearsal with his beloved dog by his side.

The snap posted on Instagram shows the singer, clad in a suit, sat in the back of a luxury car.

Labradoodle Lily is perched beside him.

Lancaster, 48, wrote: “Lily living the rock star life, as Rod heads off to rehearsals at the 02 in preparation for the BRITS tomorrow night.”

The singer, 75, and his family adopted Lily from Battersea Dogs Home last year.

Lancaster and Stewart also have a Cavapoo named Bubbles.