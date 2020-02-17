Primal Scream producer Andrew Weatherall dead at 56

Primal Scream producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has been remembered as a “cosmic traveller” after his death at the age of 56.

The musician, who produced Screamadelica, died in hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

A statement from his PR agency said: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

“The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.”

Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building. Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate pic.twitter.com/OIsg2Fb6Di — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 17, 2020

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Shocked and saddened to hear that cosmic traveller Andrew Weatherall has left the building.

“Always a pleasure to meet up with him and share good times. Rest well mate.”

Advertising

Radio DJ Lauren Laverne wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Weatherall. A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today.”

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Weatherall. A wonderful person who contributed so much to music and British culture. The world is a poorer place today. — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) February 17, 2020

DJ Gilles Peterson added: “Hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture… so sad to hear of his passing RIP.”

Weatherall was one of the key DJs in the acid house movement of the late 1980s and founded the record label Boy’s Own Recordings and the production outfit Bocca Juniors.

As well as producing Primal Scream’s 1991 album Screamadelica, he was acclaimed for his remixes of Happy Mondays‘ Hallelujah, New Order‘s World In Motion and Primal Scream’s Loaded.