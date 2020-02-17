Lizzo sports ‘That Bitch’ sunglasses ahead of Radio 1 appearance

Lizzo sported sunglasses emblazoned with the words “That Bitch” as she arrived at BBC Radio 1 to perform in the Live Lounge.

The accessory is a reference to her hit Truth Hurts, in which she sings “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

Lizzo arrives at BBC Broadcasting House (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The musician, who will perform at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, also sported black PVC trousers and a cropped top, with a grey coat over the top.

She also clutched a gold Fendi handbag, which matched her gold necklaces and the gold lettering on her black sunglasses, as she arrived at Broadcasting House in London.

Lizzo in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Lizzo is due to perform in the Live Lounge, hosted by Clara Amfo, where she will sing her own hits, as well as a cover.

SO this is happening today ?@lizzo joins @claraamfo in the Live Lounge from 12pm! What will she cover??? pic.twitter.com/fpJJQlLCqf — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2020

Harry Styles recently appeared on the show, where he covered Lizzo’s hit Juice.

This led to the pair performing the track together at a Lizzo show in Miami Beach ahead of the Super Bowl.

The US star will perform at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, where Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish are also on the bill.