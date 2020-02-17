Lizzo covers Harry Styles song during Live Lounge performance

Lizzo paid homage to Harry Styles by covering one of his songs on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, weeks after he did the same for her.

The US star performed Styles’s track Adore You when she appeared on the show on Monday.

In December, the former One Direction member gave a rendition of the singer’s hit Juice on the same programme, which led to the pair performing the track together at a Lizzo show in Miami Beach ahead of the Super Bowl.

Just when we thought we couldn't love @lizzo any more… she covered @Harry_Styles' 'Adore You' in the Live Lounge WITH A FLUTE INSTRUMENTAL. ?? pic.twitter.com/hfoJJTNOxE — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2020

Talking about preparing for her rendition of Adore You, Lizzo said she was a big fan of Styles’s album Fine Line.

“It’s been so fun, because I’ve been listening to the whole album,” she said.

“Fine Line is my jam, so I already sing the songs and now I get to do it with my band, my way.”

Lizzo, 31, also performed the tracks Good As Hell and Cos I Love You.

Earlier, the singer was pictured arriving at BBC Radio 1 in sunglasses emblazoned with the words “That Bitch”.

The shades appeared to referenced her hit Truth Hurts, in which she sings “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch”.

Lizzo is set to perform at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, where Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish are also on the bill.