Lewis Capaldi reveals his thoughts on doing a Bond theme

Lewis Capaldi has said he would be up for doing the next James Bond theme if he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.

The Scottish singer-songwriter also praised American star Billie Eilish, who recently released the theme for upcoming Bond adventure No Time To Die.

Eilish, 18, is the youngest artist ever to record a 007 title track.

Capaldi told the PA news agency: “She’s probably going to make a lot of money from it so I’d love to take a cut of that… all jokes aside, I think in general I always say that the Bond theme is something that I think anybody would jump at the chance of, (or) at least try.

“I’m not sure how good I would be at executing it, I think her and her brother Finneas have done an excellent job.

“I’m not sure how good I’d be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious… I don’t know how good I would be at that considering what I’m like as a person but I think they’ve done a very good job on it.

“So yeah obviously it’d be incredible, maybe the next one if I’m not completely irrelevant by then, which might happen.”

Advertising

Lewis Capaldi’s pop-up gig was live-streamed to digital screens around London (Matt Alexander/PA Wire)

Eilish and Finneas will perform the song at the Brit Awards on February 18, accompanied by composer Hans Zimmer and revered guitarist Johnny Marr.

Capaldi is nominated for four Brit Awards, including male solo artist and album of the year.

He recently performed a surprise live gig of his biggest hits as he rocked up for an unannounced concert at Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden on Saturday.

Advertising

The chart-topping music star, 23, was accompanied by his keyboard player for the 30-minute set, during which he played songs including Bruises and his recent number-one single Before You Go.

Capaldi’s impromptu gig ended with a finale of his breakthrough single Someone You Loved as more than 500 diners and shoppers sang the chorus back to him.

His surprise gig was filmed on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and livestreamed to the large screen at Piccadilly Circus in a half hour-long takeover to celebrate the launch of the new phone range.