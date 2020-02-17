Cheryl ‘bursting with pride’ as Nicola Roberts wins The Masked Singer

Cheryl has said she thought she would “burst with pride” as her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts won The Masked Singer.

Roberts was crowned champion of the ITV programme on Saturday after she won the final performing as Queen Bee.

The contestants had to go to extreme lengths to keep their identities secret for the duration of the series, and Cheryl admitted even she questioned whether it was really Roberts underneath the bee costume.

She wrote on Instagram: “So she was FINALLY unmasked !! but I swear to you she tried to LIE to ME!! and at one point I even questioned myself !

“Finally she got to show millions of you what she is capable of. That’s my girl!

“I love you so much Nic @lilcola and I thought I was going to burst with pride watching the moment you were unmasked as the WINNER.

“Now .. we want the album.”

The show, based on a South Korean format, has been watched by millions since coming to the UK.

Contestants included Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters, singer Kelis, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, ex-home secretary Alan Johnson and former England footballer Teddy Sheringham.