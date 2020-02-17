Changes: Justin Bieber gets rid of his moustache

Justin Bieber dubbed himself “baby face Bieb” as he revealed he has shaved off his moustache.

The Changes singer showed off his new look on Instagram, writing alongside a picture: “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”

Over the photograph the 25-year-old wrote the words: “Baby face BIEB”.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, seemed to approve as she commented: “Yeeeeee” followed by a smiley face with heart eyes.

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, joked: “Where the hell is ricardo mustachio?? What have you done with him???”

Bieber later posted a photograph of Hailey, complementing her fashion.

Advertising

He tied the knot with the 23-year-old model in Bluffton, South Carolina, on September 30 last year.

Last week the Canadian pop star debuted his album Changes, his first in five years, during a listening party at a nightclub in central London.

He told the audience: “The thought of being with my wife forever gives me the chills.

“I spoke to her this morning – she is in LA. This whole album is super dedicated to her and my love for her, and hopefully that translates.”