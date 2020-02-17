Adele’s new album ‘due in September’

Adele appears to have confirmed she has a new album on the way later this year.

The 31-year-old singer performed at the wedding party of her friend author Laura Dockrill and Maccabees guitarist Hugo White over the weekend.

A number of videos were uploaded by guests to Instagram Stories, showing her singing hits including Young Hearts Run Free and her own Rolling In The Deep, alongside the bride.

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

And in one audio clip doing the rounds on social media, Adele can be heard saying: “Expect my album in September.”

Adele’s last album, 25, which included the number-one single Hello, was released in November 2015.

Adele’s representatives have been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.