Singer Anne-Marie on the ‘happiness’ of new single Birthday

Pop star Anne-Marie has said her latest single reflects the happiness she is feeling at the moment.

The singer, 28, released the song Birthday earlier this month, marking her first musical release in just over a year.

She told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “Do you know what, I’ve written a lot of songs about being angry at my exes, which I think I’m quite known for so when I went into this new album I was like ‘Do you know what, I’m happy at the moment, this song kind of shows that I think”.

The pink-haired star also touched on her second album, saying that it will be “coming soon”.

She told show hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that she has also been working with Ed Sheeran again.

The pair collaborated on her single 2002 which was released in April 2018 and featured on her debut album Speak Your Mind.

She said: “I feel like, the first album everyone kind of knew everything about it before it came out because I’d released most of the songs off it.

“And I just decided to do it differently this time and just, no one knows anything, no one knew anything about Birthday, I’m not telling anyone”.

We’re now chatting with @AnneMarie! Don’t miss her performance at the end of the show ?? #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/AUjxa0kedS — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) February 16, 2020

Talking about working with Sheeran, she said: “We’ve been friends for so long and I was actually worried about getting in the studio with him because I was like ‘Are we going to hate each other after this?'”

“Because it can go one way or the other, but it worked and we wrote 2002. And then we just thought we’ve got to do it again.”

Her single Birthday, which she performed at the end of Sunday Brunch, is out now.