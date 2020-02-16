Nadine Coyle reveals Caitlyn Jenner is not part of I’m A Celeb WhatsApp group

Nadine Coyle has said that Caitlyn Jenner is not part of a WhatsApp group of last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stars.

Coyle and Jenner were among the contestants who went into the jungle for the latest series of the ITV show in November and December.

Former Girls Aloud star Coyle revealed that American reality star and former Olympian Jenner, 70, is not a fan of group chats, so chose not to be included.

She told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “We do have a WhatsApp group but Caitlyn decided not to join it.

“Caitlyn is more of a FaceTimer,” she said, adding that she will occasionally see her pop up on her phone for a call.

Coyle, 34, said that she is still good friends with Jenner, with whom she went into the jungle on the first day.

The singer said that taking part in the series was “much harder than I thought”.

“I knew it was going to be no walk in the park, and then they’re like, ‘OK, day one in the jungle just dive under the shark-infested water, swim towards the shore, then jump out of a plane with Caitlyn Jenner,’ all in one day.

“And you’re like, ‘Is this what it is, is this what’s happening?'”

Coyle said she found it “so tough” to be separated from her six-year-old daughter Anaiya for nearly a month while taking part in the reality series.

She said: “I was in the jungle for like, 22 days, so that’s 22 days and then the three days before that when you go to Australia and start the stripping down process of no phones, it’s tough.”

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity was won by former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

During her appearance on the show, Coyle also refused to say whether Girls Aloud would reunite in 2022 for their 20th anniversary.

She was on Sunday Brunch to promote her latest single All That I Know, which is out now.