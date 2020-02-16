David Beckham proud of Victoria as she unveils new fashion collection

Victoria Beckham’s husband David has told of his pride as the star presented her latest collection at London Fashion Week.

The former footballer and three of the couple’s four children all turned up to Banqueting House, London to support the Spice Girl-turned-designer at her autumn/winter 2020 show.

David shared a picture of himself with the couple’s sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper ahead of the show, saying they were missing big brother Brooklyn.

He also posted plenty of pictures and videos on Instagram Story.

“We r proud of you Mama,” one shot of the catwalk was captioned, while another said: “Wow wow amazing.”

Screengrab from David Beckham Instagram Story (David Beckham Instagram)

David also shared an image showing him sat with his mother and Victoria’s mother.

“Proud mums,” he captioned the sweet shot.

Victoria, 45, launched her fashion label in 2008.