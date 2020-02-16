Caprice walks the runway at London Fashion Week

Caprice Bourret returned to her modelling roots at London Fashion Week (LFW), weeks after she quit Dancing On Ice.

The US star has not been on the catwalk in more than 10 years, but made her comeback on Sunday night at the Kolchagov Barba autumn/winter 2020 show – with her spokesperson saying she was trying to “move forward with strength and dignity”.

Bourret’s turn on the runway comes two weeks after she pulled out of the ITV ice-skating show.

Caprice (London Fashion Week)

The model, 48, had been paired with professional skater Hamish Gaman on the programme, but early in the series it was announced that they had “parted ways” – with no further explanation given.

Bourret returned a week later with a new partner, but the following week it was announced that she had left the competition.

Speaking after her LFW appearance, a representative for Bourret said: “She’s had a very difficult few months and is doing her best to move forward with strength and dignity.”

Earlier on Sunday, Gaman missed the latest instalment of Dancing On Ice.

The professional skater pulled out of the show, saying that he had been “struggling” over the last few months.

Gaman said that “untrue stories” about him had been shared by an unknown source, and that he “couldn’t face” appearing on the programme.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that I’ve pulled out of appearing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“The past three-and-a-half months have been the worst of my life, and I’m struggling. It might look like things have been calming down, but they aren’t.

I’m sad to say that I’ve pulled out of appearing on @dancingonice tonight.#DancingOnIce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2XzA3Of2n — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) February 16, 2020

“Numerous defamatory articles have been stopped from running in the press over the past few weeks. These untrue stories are continually being fed to the press by a ‘source’.

“I’ve been told by various people where these articles and source quotes are coming from, and it’s clear that they’re trying to destroy my reputation.

“It’s become relentless and I feel extremely vulnerable. I’m asking them to stop.”