Remaining celebrities to be revealed in The Masked Singer final

The three remaining celebrities on The Masked Singer are set to have their identities revealed in the final of the competition on Saturday.

Octopus, Hedgehog and Queen Bee remain in the running and are yet to be unmasked in front of the audience.

Famous faces who have previously had their identities revealed on the show include former home secretary Alan Johnson, actress Denise Van Outen and former England footballer Teddy Sheringham.

Unicorn was previously unveiled as Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The show, which is based on a South Korean format, has been watched by millions since coming to the UK.

Last week 5.5 million viewers tuned in to the programme, which is the same as the figure for its January launch.

Other celebrities who have been unmasked on the show include Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters, singer Kelis and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Patsy Palmer had her identity revealed on the show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, singer CeeLo Green and Skunk Anansie’s Skin have also had their identities unveiled.

The final will see panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong try to guess the identities of the remaining contestants.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV at 7pm on Saturday.