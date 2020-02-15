Justin Bieber pays glowing tribute to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber paid a glowing tribute to his wife Hailey as he reflected on their first months of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in an official ceremony in September last year and earlier this week shared behind-the-scenes footage from the big day.

Bieber, 25, has just released Changes, his first album in nearly five years, which is heavily influenced by his marriage to 23-year-old model Hailey.

The Canadian pop star described her as the “best wife in the world”.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, he said: “I’m freaking married now. I got the best wife in the world.

“She supports me through so much. I’m really honoured to be her husband.”

Bieber, who was discovered while performing covers on YouTube before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars, made his return to music on Friday with the release of Changes.

He discussed how it was influenced by the first months of his marriage.

“This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh,” Bieber said.

“There’s so much more to learn about commitment and building trust and foundation.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that.”

Bieber began dating Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, in 2015 though they broke up before reconciling in 2018.

They got engaged later that year in the Bahamas. They tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina on September 30.