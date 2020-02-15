Gigi Hadid appears to confirm her relationship status with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid appears to have confirmed she and Zayn Malik are back together.

The 24-year-old model shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to the former One Direction singer, 27.

She posted a picture of the smiling singer to Instagram and captioned the snap: “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm Dec 2019.”

Bradford-born Malik, who rose to fame as part of the boy band, has dated US catwalk star Hadid since late November 2015.

They have reportedly split several times, most recently in January last year.

The couple sparked rumours they were back together in December when Hadid – whose sister Bella is also a high-profile model – tagged Malik’s mother in an Instagram post.