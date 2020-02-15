Billie Eilish posts teen pics as Justin Bieber fan as he talks ‘protecting’ her

Billie Eilish has shared pictures of herself as a young Justin Bieber fan after the singer talked about his need to “protect” her.

Eilish, 18, posted a snap of herself as a younger teenager with a Bieber vest on, as well as images of her bedroom adorned with posters of the Canadian pop star and the sign on her bedroom door that read: “Forever Belieber, Billie’s room.”

The US singer-songwriter, who has just released the new James Bond theme No Time To Die, made the post after Bieber, 25, broke down in tears in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Billie Eilish shared pictures of herself as a younger Justin Bieber fan (Billie Eilish/Instagram)

Reflecting on his troubles having risen to fame at a young age, and Eilish’s sudden debut into the spotlight over the past year, he said: “Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m going to be here for her, but yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.

“I just want to protect her, you know? I don’t want her to lose it, I don’t want her to go through anything I went through.

“I don’t wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Touched by the interview, Eilish shared a clip of Bieber’s chat along with her throwback pictures.

She urged her fans to listen to his new album, writing: “stream changes.”

Bieber replied “Love you !!!”, as the Instagram post racked up more than 7.5 million likes.

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil commented that it is the “purest content on the internet”, while Naomi Campbell wrote: “REALNESS.”

Bieber and Eilish previously collaborated on a remixed version of her hit song Bad Guy.

Eilish, whose debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped charts around the world last year, recently performed at the Oscars and she will appear at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday.