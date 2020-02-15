Amy Schumer feels ’empowered’ as she gives update on IVF journey

Amy Schumer has praised the “warrior women” who go through IVF as she shared an update on her journey to have another child.

The US actress and comedian has recently been updating her followers on Instagram about the process, having welcomed her first child, son Gene, with husband Chris Fischer last year.

She said that hearing the stories of other women has made her feel “empowered and supported”.

The Trainwreck star said she was able to get one “normal embryo” and “two low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby)” embryos after 35 eggs were retrieved from her and 26 were fertilised.

The 38-year-old added: “So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?

“Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported.

“So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling.

“I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.

“Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process.”

She added: “My number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can’t sleep or have time.”

During IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment, an egg is removed from the ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory, before the embryo is then returned to the womb to grow.

Last month, Schumer said she was “staying positive” as she underwent IVF after saying she was feeling “really run down and emotional”.

She asked her followers to share their experiences of similar treatment.

Schumer and celebrity chef Fischer became parents to Gene on May 5 last year.

Throughout her first pregnancy, the stand-up star battled severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum.